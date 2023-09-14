Donald Lewis Hose passed away September 7, 2023. He was 75. Don was born February 13, 1948 in Cadillac to Ellwin and Neva (Newella) Hose.
Don served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He sacrificed his life for We the People, In God We Trust. Don was an iron worker in Idaho. He later bought and sold real estate and helped manage casinos out west. He loved casinos and enjoyed going to them whenever he could.
He married JoAnn and moved to Manton to be closer to his brother, Gordon. Both preceded Don in death.
In honor of his memory donations may be made to the Salvation Army and with service to our country.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.