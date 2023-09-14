Donald Lewis Hose passed away September 7, 2023. He was 75. Don was born February 13, 1948 in Cadillac to Ellwin and Neva (Newella) Hose.

Don served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He sacrificed his life for We the People, In God We Trust. Don was an iron worker in Idaho. He later bought and sold real estate and helped manage casinos out west. He loved casinos and enjoyed going to them whenever he could.

He married JoAnn and moved to Manton to be closer to his brother, Gordon. Both preceded Don in death.

In honor of his memory donations may be made to the Salvation Army and with service to our country.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"