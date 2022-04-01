Donald Lewis Robbins of Luther passed away at his residence surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was 101 years old.
He was born March 29, 1921 in Luther to Forest and Hattie (Koch) Robbins. Don left home at 15 and began employment soon afterward with the Civilian Conservation Corps. In 1944 he joined the United States Army where he served in the 84th Infantry unit as a combat infantryman. He was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism and the Purple Heart for actions taken during his service in the Battle of the Bulge. He was employed for 26 years as Captain with the Ann Arbor Fire Department and later with the Luther Fire Department until he could no longer perform his duties to his standards. Don loved to dance, listening to music, taking scenic drives, hunting and fishing, and tinkering in his garage. Papa Don was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him, especially his adopted family, the Moore's.
He is survived by his companion of many years Gladys Moore; children Dawn (Norm) Stevens and Denise (David) Thorp; grandchildren David, Don, Bonnie (Paul) Hastings; great grandchildren Alivia, Hattie, Samantha, and Matthew; 3 great great grandchildren; brother Gordon Jim (Betty) Robbins; and his sister Margaret Hunjerjayer. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis A. Lewin; daughter Dawn; his brother Gordon; and his parents Forest and Hattie.
Funeral services will take place at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Luther Lions Club with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Graveside services and military honors will follow at the North Park Cemetery in Luther.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.