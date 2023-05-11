Donald M. Crouse, age 88 of Spring Lake, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital. He was born on August 22, 1934 in Manton, MI to the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Knapp) Crouse. Don married Lois Marie Muche on May 8, 1954 in Manton, MI. She preceded him death on August 16, 2021 after 67 years of marriage. Don graduated from Manton High School where he was a great athlete, playing on the school’s basketball and baseball teams. He was also a Golden Gloves Boxing Champion in Northern Michigan. Don proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for many years. He started out his working career as a Lineman at the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power, and built many duplexes in Spring Lake prior to purchasing Romine Plumbing. He later became founder, owner and operator of Crouse Supply Co. in Ferrysburg, and expanded this wholesale business to other cities in Michigan. Don was a member of the Spring Lake Country Club and the Grand Haven Elks Club, and was a former Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed power-boating, canoeing, and was even on a canoe racing league in his younger days. He played fast-pitch softball for Clover Bar and Yonker Spur for many years. Don was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Don and Lois traveled to Florida in the winter months, and had many memorable trips together which included traveling overseas to Switzerland and Italy. Don is lovingly remembered and missed by his daughter, Linda Crouse; his son, Nicholas (Margaret) Crouse; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Teri Crouse; beloved great-granddaughter, Sophie Marie Crouse; his brother, David Crouse; sister-in-law, Connie Crouse; brothers-in-law, Mel Powell and John (Roseanna) Muche; many nieces and nephews; and long-time caregiver of both Lois and Don, Christine Kelsch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; sister, Margaret Tidey; brother, Allen Crouse on May 4, 2023; and many siblings-in-law. The Graveside Service for Donald will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery in Manton, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, Grand Haven. Memorial Contributions may be made to Love in Action of the Tri-Cities. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Don’s online guestbook.
