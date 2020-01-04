CADILLAC — Donald Marshall VanDyke, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home. He was 82.

Don was born on February 16, 1937, in Grand Rapids to Louis and Marie (Hill) Vandyke. He entered into marriage with the former Phyllis Tripp on March 26, 1957, in Cadillac.

Don made his living working in maintenance with Kysor in Cadillac for number of years before his eventual retirement. He and Phyllis were supportive and frequented the Amvets, Moose Lodge and the Lake City Eagles. Don could often be out tinkering in the garage or could be showcasing his mechanical talent fixing or painting his next project car. He enjoyed time on his bike and would be seen most summer days riding around Lake Cadillac. He enjoyed many adventures riding around with his golf cart club. Don will be deeply missed by his family, good friends and coffee buddies.

Donald is survived by his wife, Phyllis Vandyke of Cadillac; his daughter, Karen (Jim) Benson of Cadillac; his two sons, Dave VanDyke of Mt. Pleasant and Paul VanDyke of Cadillac; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

A celebration of life will take place from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

