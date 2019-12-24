CADILLAC — Donald Paul Peterson of Cadillac passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. He was 84.
Don was born October 18, 1935 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Paul Ivan and Alma Marie (Nelson) Peterson.
Don graduated from Cadillac High School and attended Ferris State University. On November 28, 1959 in Cadillac at Temple Hill Baptist Church he married Donna Blackmer. He started Peterson Standard on July 1, 1960 and continued to grow the business over nearly 60 years. Don still went to work regularly and was known as “Pete‘ to many customers.
He loved his family and business; often combining the two. He cherished family lunches at the office and frequent visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His favorite hobby was farming on the family farm and spending time together there. He was known at home and at work for the way he treated and took care of people. Don was a lifelong member of Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna, and their sons: Brian and Chris Peterson, Mark and Amy Peterson and Scott and Robin Peterson, all of Cadillac; grandchildren: Nicole and Nate Sharp, Kacey Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Lindsay Peterson; great-grandchildren: Brecken, Jackson, Macy; siblings: Karl (Ilene) Peterson, Idanne VanValkenburg and brother-in-law, Robert (Diane) Blackmer, all of Grand Rapids; sister-in-law, Mildred Arrison of Illinois; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Margaret (Lyle) Compton, Marian Johnson; in-laws, Harold and Cecil Blackmer; and brother-in-law, John Arrison.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac with Reverend Jack Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
