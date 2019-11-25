Donald Seth Burns
Chris Lamphere

EVART — Donald Seth Burns, Age 82 of Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Mr. Burns was born September 4, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to James O. and Suzie C. (Scott) Burns. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War Era, serving four years and loved every minute of it. Don married Kara Lynne Draker in Troy, Michigan November 23, 1963. He was employed at Inter Lake Steel Products in Pontiac for close to 40 years. Don and Kara Lynne, formerly of Davisburg, Michigan, bought property in the Evart area in 1980 and after retiring moved to Evart permanently in 1999.

Don loved music and on a recent trip to Ohio he was content to listen to Alan Jackson music along with an occasional listen to Neil Diamond. He loved to canoe and kayak on the Muskegon River. He enjoyed tinkering in his pole barn and could fix absolutely anything.

Mr. Burns leaves behind his beloved dog Oscar and his wife of 56 years, Kara Lynne of Evart, along with his three children, Shannyn McClellan of Ortonville, Ellen (Curtis) Grubaugh of Hersey, Phillip (Caroline) Burns of Paris, France, five grandchildren, Kameron, Konner, Karsyn, Gabriel and Lilia, and a great granddaughter, Krystal. He was preceded in death by his parents, James O. and Suzie C. Burns, and a brother, James T. Burns.

A Celebration of Life Honoring Donald Seth Burns will take place at noon Tuesday, November 26 at the Evart United Methodist Church with Pastor Jean Smith officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart and an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Coalition (Mecosta County), 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.