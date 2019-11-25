EVART — Donald Seth Burns, Age 82 of Evart, passed away peacefully surrounded by his immediate family Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Mr. Burns was born September 4, 1937 in Pontiac, Michigan to James O. and Suzie C. (Scott) Burns. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War Era, serving four years and loved every minute of it. Don married Kara Lynne Draker in Troy, Michigan November 23, 1963. He was employed at Inter Lake Steel Products in Pontiac for close to 40 years. Don and Kara Lynne, formerly of Davisburg, Michigan, bought property in the Evart area in 1980 and after retiring moved to Evart permanently in 1999.
Don loved music and on a recent trip to Ohio he was content to listen to Alan Jackson music along with an occasional listen to Neil Diamond. He loved to canoe and kayak on the Muskegon River. He enjoyed tinkering in his pole barn and could fix absolutely anything.
Mr. Burns leaves behind his beloved dog Oscar and his wife of 56 years, Kara Lynne of Evart, along with his three children, Shannyn McClellan of Ortonville, Ellen (Curtis) Grubaugh of Hersey, Phillip (Caroline) Burns of Paris, France, five grandchildren, Kameron, Konner, Karsyn, Gabriel and Lilia, and a great granddaughter, Krystal. He was preceded in death by his parents, James O. and Suzie C. Burns, and a brother, James T. Burns.
A Celebration of Life Honoring Donald Seth Burns will take place at noon Tuesday, November 26 at the Evart United Methodist Church with Pastor Jean Smith officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart and an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Coalition (Mecosta County), 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.