REED CITY — Donald Thomas Trepanier, of Reed City, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was 55.
Mr. Trepanier was born April 26, 1964 in Flint to Donald Trepanier and Sheri Marie Carny. He graduated from Swartz Creek High School in 1982 and earned an Associate’s Degree from Ferris State University. Donald married Terry Miller on February 10, 2009 in Las Vegas. He and Terry bounced around many places and settled back to Reed City a year ago. Donald was employed by Ventra in Evart. He enjoyed anything sport-related.
Donald is survived by his wife, Terry Trepanier, of Reed City; his six children, Alisha, Austin, Thomas, Steven, Scott, Heather; four grandchildren; two sisters, Connie and Sheryl; and a brother, Ray. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
It was Donald’s wishes to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.