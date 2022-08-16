Donald W. Porter of Hoxeyville passed away August 11, 2022. He was 62.

Don was born September 26, 1959 in Cadillac to Donald L. and Donna J. (Hankins) Porter and they preceded him in death.

He led a quiet life and enjoyed being in the woods. Don worked in logging for many years. He was a talented guitar player and will be remembered as a loving and patient father and brother.

Don is survived by his daughter, Jessica Bazuin (Greg Barttels) of California; grandchildren: Brody, Finnegan, Millie; siblings: Connie (Bill) Blacken of Wisconsin, Diane Southerland of Tennessee, Judy (Kirk) Williams, Wayne Porter all of Cadillac, Sue LaPan of Mississippi and David Porter (Sabrina Suggate) of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"