Donald W. Porter of Hoxeyville passed away August 11, 2022. He was 62.
Don was born September 26, 1959 in Cadillac to Donald L. and Donna J. (Hankins) Porter and they preceded him in death.
He led a quiet life and enjoyed being in the woods. Don worked in logging for many years. He was a talented guitar player and will be remembered as a loving and patient father and brother.
Don is survived by his daughter, Jessica Bazuin (Greg Barttels) of California; grandchildren: Brody, Finnegan, Millie; siblings: Connie (Bill) Blacken of Wisconsin, Diane Southerland of Tennessee, Judy (Kirk) Williams, Wayne Porter all of Cadillac, Sue LaPan of Mississippi and David Porter (Sabrina Suggate) of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.