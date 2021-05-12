Donald Wesley Ronk, Jr. of Cadillac passed away April 17, 2021 in the Philippines. He was 69.
Don was born March 20, 1952 in Cadillac to Donald Wesley and Velma Margaret (Sisson) Ronk, Sr. and they preceded him in death.
Don graduated from Cadillac High School and later earned his bachelor's degree from Ferris State University. He worked at Kraft Foods, Malleable Iron and was also a substitute teacher.
As a teen Don played the bass guitar and had jam sessions with cousins Don Crosby and Herb Slagle. He loved watching the Three Stooges and did a great Curley impersonation. He liked to watch good Westerns, educational programs, history and reading, "to keep his mind sharp." Don was a great cook and enjoyed baking as well. He enjoyed spending time outdoor, camping, and hunting as well. He loved his cat, Cissy and greatly loved and was proud of his family. Don relocated to the Philippines and was incredibly happy there with the Padal family.
He is survived by his daughter, Autumn Ronk of Cadillac; sons, Brandon Ronk of Oklahoma, Isiah Ronk of Cadillac; siblings: Margaret Crawford, Paula (Ted) Dewey, Rebecca Lowing, Tracey Dershem, Keith Ronk all of Cadillac; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew; close cousins, Don Crosby and Herb Slagle; his fiancé, Jocelyn Padal and her family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Sheats Ronk, a daughter, Lynn Marie Ronk; a brother, Leonard Ronk; a sister, Jennifer Ronk; brother-in-law, Johnny Crawford and the mother of his children, Robin Patnode Ronk Booth.
There will be a celebration of life held 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Revival Center Church in Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.