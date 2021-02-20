Donald Wing, lifetime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Tustin House. He was 100.
Donald was born on February 7, 1921 to Rufus and Sarah (Moore) Wing in Cadillac, Michigan. He answered the call of duty serving in the United States Army during World War II. On his birthday, February 7, 1942, he married the former Marie Lincoln. The couple enjoyed 65 loving years together until her time of passing on June 14, 2007. He began his career working for Chris-Craft Boats for 27 years. He then worked as an instructor for the Job Corp. He spent the remainder of his working years at the State of Michigan Department of Transportation until his time of retirement. Donald and Marie enjoyed going fishing and camping together throughout the years while raising their 3 children. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoyed farming, horses, and hunting. He could often be found woodworking and tinkering with machinery in the garage.
He is survived by his children, Donald (Judy) Wing of Cadillac, Judy (Art) Vandercook of Cadillac, and Terry (Terri) Wing of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Keith (Michelle) Wing, Kevin (Michelle) Wing, Brian (Becky) Carpenter, Brandy (Dan) Steere, Loretta (Joe) Bristol, Matthew Wing, and Stephen (Olga) Shaffer; 24 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie, and all 11 of his siblings.
Funeral services for Donald will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm with visitation held one hour prior at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with Gary Pullen to preside.
Burial will take place in the Cherry Grove Cemetery next to his wife.
Memorials are suggested to the Tustin House.
A special thank you to the Tustin House and Munson Hospice who took such wonderful care of dad during his last few months.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
