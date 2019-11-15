CADILLAC — Donna Beatrice (Bell) Moorhead of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital following a brief illness. She was 92.
Donna was born on January 5, 1927 in Evart, Michigan, to Emory and Daisy (Reinsmith) Bell. She graduated from Cadillac High School. On June 30, 1944 she married Ambrose Paul Moorhead and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1995.
Donna spent many years working at the Waterfront Restaurant and from there went on to work at Four Star Factory. She spent 15 years working as a CNA at what was known as Lakeview Manor. Donna enjoyed attending the Senior Center Water Aerobics class and eventually became the instructor for the class and remained in that position for more than 20 years, retiring at the age of 87.
Donna used to say the her mother told them growing up that if you look to the left or the right you will always find someone worse off than you. She absolutely lived that out. She always took whatever circumstances came her way with grace and seldom if ever complained. When the subject of a child or grandchild’s birthday or anniversary came up and the age or number of years were mentioned Donna was known to say “you people are trying to make an old lady out of me and I’m not going." Donna lived up to that statement and always had a youthful heart and attitude despite the circumstances around her. She truly modeled to her to family that “aging is inevitable but getting old is a choice.‘ She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her three children: John Moorhead, Melissa (Roger) Johnson, all of Cadillac, Beverly (Robert) Staal of Manton; grandchildren: Evie (Kyle) Troost, Joshua Moorhead, Dianna Moorhead, William (Megan) Johnson, Kelly Moorhead and Jessica Bloos; great-grandchildren: Tyler Williams, Kevin Williams, Makenzie Peterson, Ethan Johnson, Matthew Troost, Chloe Johnson, Jazmine Johnson, and Declan Johnson; and a great-great-grandchild, Marah Penney; and her last living sibling, Dorla VanderJagt of Cadillac; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Ron Ruark officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 1 p.m. until services on Sunday.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
