LAKE CITY — Donna Fae Parks, age 84, of Lake City passed away August 20, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Lake City.
Donna was born November 1, 1934 in East Jordan to William and Charlotte (Renwick) Clapsaddle.
She married Richard “Dick‘ Parks in Flint on June 5, 1954. He preceded her in death June 20, 2010.
Donna graduated from Central Lake High School in 1951 and the family moved to Flint. She was employed as a bank teller and later supervisor at the Genesee Bank in Flint before her retirement.
She and Dick moved to Lake City and enjoyed life in Northern Michigan. Donna loved to travel, enjoyed music and played the piano and organ. She loved her pets and the time spent with her extended family. She was in attendance at every family gathering.
Donna is survived by her sister, Willa A. Brintnall of Buckley; nieces and nephews: Donna (Mike) Crosby of Cadillac, William E. (Shannon) Brintnall of Canon Country, California, Gloria Rad and Patricia Crawford, both of New Bern, North Carolina, and Robert E. (Angela) Brintnall of Buckley. Also surviving her are brothers and sister-in-law: Howard, David, Jim and Elaine Parks; and many other nieces and nephews.
Services for Donna will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City with Pastor Walter Ross officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until the services begin.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.