Donna June Ryan, of Marion passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Marion. She was 99.
Donna was born on October 29, 1923, in Bryan, Ohio to Charles and Nellie (Bradford) Stoll. She moved to Michigan with her parents as a five year old child. Her mother preceded her in death at the age of 10 and her step-mother, Ruth (Powell) Stoll continued to raise her from the age of 14. Donna entered into marriage with James Patrick Ryan, Sr. on March 9, 1944, at the Methodist Church in Santa Ana, CA, where James was currently stationed in the Army. After his time in the service, Donna and James moved back to Marine City, Michigan until 1953 when they moved to Marion. In Marion they began farming and Donna went to work for Evart Products retiring after 23 years.
Donna was a member of the Marion Baptist Church, the Marion VFW, and the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She spent time crocheting and enjoyed time traveling with family and friends. She also enjoyed every opportunity with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as the time spent at family get-together's.
Donna is survived by her son, James "Jim" P. (Cara) Ryan, Jr. of Marion; son, Richard (Patricia) Ryan of Houghton Lake; daughter, Debra (Craig) Neuman of Bellaire; her grandchildren, Robert (Kelly) Ryan, Chanda (Mark) Dunn, Michelle (Paul) Postal, Ryan (Brooke) Neuman, and Chelsey Neuman; step-grandchildren, Terri (Chad) Forster, Jennifer (Chris) McKellar; great-grandchildren, Madison, Brittney, Jacob, Chase, Christopher, Sydney, Damon, Laine, Gage, and Sawyer; step-great-grandchildren, Riley (Michelle), Morgan (David), Bailey (Brad), Kennedi (Luis), Camryn, and Arik; her sister, Irene (George Mobeck) Campbell; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick Ryan, Sr.; her parents and step mother; sister, Helen Getty; brothers, Hilbert, Lawrence, Charles and Marvin Stoll; granddaughter, Andrea Ryan; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Ryan.
Visitation will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4pm until 7pm at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow, also at the funeral home in Marion, on Saturday, March 25th at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Williams. Interment will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion in the spring.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.