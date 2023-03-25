Donna Jean Bronkema, age 87 of McBain passed away on March 24, 2023 at Quiet Creek in Falmouth. She was born on January 5, 1936 in Kewanee, Illinois to Clifford and Leona Wickliffe. On December 25, 1952 she married Jay Bronkema at the family home in McBain.

Donna got her Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. She worked as the high school librarian at Cadillac Public School's for 30 years. After retiring, she worked at the Wexford Public Library. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting with friends and was well known for her chocolate chip cookies. Her generosity was shown to many people. Donna was also an active member of the Northland Community Church.

Donna is survived by her children; Judy (Dick) Robertson of Florida, Herb (Mary) Bronkema of McBain, and Joel (Lori) Bronkema of McBain, grandchildren; Jason (Holly) Stroh, Sara (Brian) Kitzmiller, Chas Robertson, Ryan Bronkema, Andy Bronkema, Katie Bronkema (Brian Edwards), Luke (Becky) Bronkema, Emily (Steve) Michalak, great-grandchildren; Zoe, Kylie, and Lily Stroh, Elliana, Cambria, and Seneca Bronkema, William Edwards, Harper, Brynn, Isla and Hallie Bronkema, Peyton, Blakelyn, and Logan Michalak, sister in-law; Patricia Wickliffe, brothers in-law; Bill (Ruth) Bronkema, Ken Bronkema, Jim (Kathy) Bronkema, Randy (Beth) Bronkema, and Joani (Nick) Terpstra.

Donna is preceded in death by Jay Bronkema, her parents, granddaughter Sally Bronkema, twin sister Dorothy (Bruce) McNally, brother Paul Wickliffe, brother in-law Eugene (Francis) Bronkema.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Northland Community Church with Pastor Erik Burdan officiating. Visitation will be held on the same day from 10 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place in the Mount View Cemetery in McBain. In lieu of flowers, it was Donna's wish that memorial contributions be made out to the McBain Community Library. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the funeral arrangements, thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the obituary online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

