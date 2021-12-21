Donna Jean Fredell, 60 of Cadillac passed away December 17, 2021 surrounded by her husband and children.
Born on September 1, 1961 in Cadillac to John and Anne (Butler) Foster. Donna married the love of her life April 18, 1981. They lived their lives together in Cadillac, MI where they raised their children. She devoted many years of work to Big Boy, where she impacted the lives of many people whether they were coworkers or customers. Donna's smile and laughter could fill a room.
Donna lead her life with passion for her family. She loved spending her time with them as much as possible. Anyone that knew her, knew they could count on her for all the love and support she had to give. She gave her heart with everything she had. Donna enjoyed many camping trips in the area where she could enjoy the fresh air and nature with her dear husband Steve.
Surviving Donna is her loving husband, Steven Fredell of Cadillac; children, Scotty (Jessie) Fredell of Mesick and Amanda (Jay) Wilkins of Cadillac; grandchildren, Allen, Emmy, Brandon Wilkins of Cadillac; siblings, Raymond (Anita) Foster of MO, William (Lynn) Foster of Muskegon, Dorothy Foster of Cadillac, David Foster of Cadillac, Randy (Diane) Foster of TN, Rachel Foster of Traverse City, Desiree Foster of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Mary Foster of MO; brother-in-law, Chuck (Barb) Fredell of Lake City; brother-in-law, Brian of Mesick; sister-in-law, Lori (Tom) Albrecht of Holt; brother-in-law, Jerry (Jennie) Newell of GA; and brother-in-law, Weston (Lisa) Newell of GA; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna was proceeded in death by her mother, Anne Foster; father, John Foster; brother, John Arthur Foster; grandparents, William and Mildred Foster; and sister-in-law, Ruthann Cain.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date in 2022.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date in 2022.
