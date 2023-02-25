Donna Jean Scott-Light went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023, at the Munson Hospice House, in Traverse City. She was born November 6, 1931, in Cadillac, Michigan, to Russel and Esther Nicholas. She loved to spend time with family and friends.
Donna is survived by: sister, Thelma Anderson; sisters-in-law, Verda Nicholas and Gladys Olafsson; children, Pam (Gene) Holman, Doug Scott, Debbi Moore, Robin Wisenbach, Shelly Leffew, and Dave Scott; step-children, Ken Light, Peggy Gross, and David Light; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Russel and Esther Nicholas; the loves of her life, Donald Scott and Robert Light; brothers, Al and Ken; sisters, Rita, Ina, Edna, and Betty; step-daughter, Patsy Pratt; daughters-in-law, Tina Scott and MaryAnn Light; and sons-in-law, Brian Wisenbach, John Leffew, and Gene Gross.
She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.
The Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Kaleva Bible Church with Pastor Dave Taylor officiating.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
