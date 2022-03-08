Donna Jean Stanton, of Luther, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 80.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Stanton; her parents and a step-son, Terry Stanton. Donna was born on January 3, 1942, in Luther, Michigan to Robert and Azella (Pindell) Williams. On November 20, 1988, she entered into marriage with Scott Stanton in Bristol, Michigan. The couple spent over 33 years together until his time of passing on January 12, 2022.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Jeannie Bailey; step-sons, Daryll and Paul Stanton; step-daughters, Joyce Hill, Pam Gearlds, JoEllen Witt, and Janelle Stanton; brothers and sisters, Ronald "Ron" Williams, Robert "Bobbie" Williams, Lloyd Williams and Gail Beebe; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

She was a beloved part of the Luther, Tustin, and LeRoy communities, and a celebration of life for Scott and Donna Stanton will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at noon at the Edgetts Wesleyan Church of Luther.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

