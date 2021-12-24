Donna Logan of Cadillac passed away Monday, Dec 20, 2021 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac after an intense 40 day battle with illness. As in everything she did in life, Donna battled the illness with a blazing intensity and positive attitude. She never gave up.
Donna was born on May 29, 1955 to Vernie (Gene) and Edna Fullerton of Luther. Donna grew up and spent most of her life in the Luther area, graduating from Pine River High School in 1973. Donna attended Davenport College. She lived and worked in Grand Rapids and Cadillac before retiring in 2015.
Donna married Ken Logan on February 26, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They resided in LeRoy for 5 years before settling down in Cadillac. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a casino enthusiast. She loved to fish, alternating, and trying many different local lakes. When Donna wasn't fishing, she could be found playing cards, gardening, bowling, canning or trying out new recipes. Donna was always eager for a trip or adventure and her beloved sisters were her favorite companions. Donna had a natural talent for crafting of all kinds (cards, jewelry, sewing, and more). She also loved to spend time with and spoil her grandchildren, especially reveling in teaching them card game skills so they could beat their parents.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Logan of Cadillac; son, Adam (Nikki) Fullerton of Loveland, Colorado; step-son, Matt (Jennifer) Logan of Cadillac; step-daughter, Jessica (Mark) Savoie of Sault Ste Marie; nine grandchildren, Kayla Logan of Long Island New York, Brayden and Tristan Logan of Cadillac, Bailey, Reese, and Abbigail Savoie of Saul Ste Marie, Brailey, Carter, and Max Fullerton of Loveland Colorado. She is also survived by her father, Vernie (Gene) Fullerton; brother, Greg (Char) Fullerton of Luther; sisters, Jayne Fullerton; Dixie (John) Stuckey; and Julie (Bob) Morgan, all of Luther; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Carolyn Brunink.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Mae Fullerton; and her mother and father-in-law, Robert and Verona logan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Luther Lions Club on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. We will honor Donna with her favorite activities of cards, family, friends, and sharing of good memories. Per her wishes, Donna will be cremated and laid to rest in the Northpark cemetery in Luther.
