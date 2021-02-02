Donna M. Anderson of Cadillac passed away Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021 at Green Acres Retirement Living in Cadillac. She was 84. Donna was born on January 21, 1937 in Cadillac to Earl & Josephine (Hooker) Edwards. On January 23, 1954 in Cadillac she married Robert W. Anderson and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2002.
Donna lived most of her life in the Cadillac area and had been employed at Lamb Company, Giantway and Willis's Market over the years. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Cadillac #531 and enjoyed many special times there.
Donna is survived by 2 children: Robert (Ann) Anderson of Macomb, Mississippi and Julie (Dan) Niles of Cadillac; 6 grandchildren: Anne, Scott, Robbie, Evelyn, Joseph and Daniel and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 of her siblings: Dale (Jayne) Edwards and Mary (Richard) Mongar and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband Donna was preceded in death by a son, Gary Anderson; a daughter, Cheryl Tanona and a brother, Raymond Edwards.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Donna's caregivers from Green Acres Retirement Living, Hospice of Michigan and her Moose Lodge family and her special friend Dan Whitley for all the kindness given to her.
In accordance with Donna's wishes cremation has taken place and Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac will be her final resting place. There will be a memorial luncheon at the Cadillac Moose Lodge at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
