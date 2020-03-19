CADILLAC — Donna Mae Scholten, age 89 of Cadillac, passed away on March 17, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Donna was born on December 20, 1930, in Aetna Township in Missaukee County to Herman H. and Julia (Quist) Beerens. She married Walter B. Scholten on February 28, 1948 at the Lucas Rehoboth Church parsonage. He passed away on October 11, 2007 after nearly 60 years of being married.
She was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Women’s Bible Study, sponsored the Girl’s League and had volunteered at Hospice of Michigan, Lakeview Lutheran Manor (Samaritas), and Friends Ministry. Donna spent mornings doing her daily devotions and reading the Bible. She loved her family and the special times spent together with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They will remember her stories of Farmer Brown.
When growing up her aunts, uncles, and cousins were very important in her life. She attended McBain Public School in her early years, Lakeside Country School and Lake City High School. She liked to sew and made her daughter Julie’s wedding dress and attendant’s dresses. She worked at the R.L.D. Dress Company for 14 years and did lots of sewing and alterations for family, friends and neighbors. When living in Lucas for 20 years she gave lots of perms and haircuts. She enjoyed taking motorcycle trips and traveling in their motor home before buying a winter home in Lakeland Florida where they spent 10 years. They then purchased a condo in Cadillac.
She is survived by her children, Julie (Jay) Dick of McBain and Craig W. (Alison) Scholten of Cadillac; and a daughter in law, Vickie (Mike) Bosscher of McBain. There are seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, Holly (Jamie) Helsel (Isabel, Idaline, and Isaac), Troy (Charity) Dick, Trevor, Mariah and Jenna, Hannah (Daniel) Bronkema, Elliott, Rachelle (Kevin) Boven (Drew, Macie, and Trey), Anna (John) Goodrich (Johnny, Brook, Claire, and Miley), Tyler (Megan) Scholten (Ethan, Sydney), and Brett Scholten (Nichole Steinmann)(Rylan, Parker Scholten, and Kaylanuh Steinmann). Donna’s siblings are Kay Foster of Cadillac, Duane (Orlean) Beerens of Falmouth, Vivian Reinink of Lakeland, Florida. Surviving in-laws are, Doug Mickens of Cadillac, Arlene Scholten of McBain, Cecile Scholten of Grand Rapids, Mick Scholten of McBain, Betty Ellens of Jenison, and Bernie (Barb) Scholten of McBain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, Son, Gary Scholten, brother Harvey Beerens, brothers-in-law, Carroll Foster, Jerry Reinink, Jim Scholten, Lee Scholten, Melvin Scholten, and Larry Scholten, sisters-in-laws Gail Scholten, Joyce Beerens, and Jeanette Mickens.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21 at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating, with burial in the Lucas Cemetery. Due to restrictions visitation for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Private relative only service at 11 a.m., with no luncheon provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.