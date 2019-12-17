Donna R. Youngs

EVART — Donna R. Youngs of Evart passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was 75.

Mrs. Youngs was born August 31, 1944 in Midland, Michigan, to Earl Stanley and Evelyn Ruth (Chamberlin) Dice. She married Kenneth F. Youngs in Evart on February 24, 1969 and he preceded her in death February 13, 2005.

Donna had moved from Grand Rapids to Evart in 1982. She ran the Faith Mission Ministries for many years and spoke the Word of God where she touched many lives in the community and was noted for her kindness and generosity. Donna enjoyed baking and making trays of cookies and breads and giving them away to people. She liked being on the giving and receiving end of greeting cards. Donna loved flower arranging and entering projects at the fair, where she had won a great number of ribbons.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Sandra (AJ) Ranjel of Evart; her son, Stanley (Tera) Booker of Paris, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nine siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Evelyn, her husband, Kenneth; her son, Stephen Booker; her daughter, Susan Booker; her grandson, Phil; and four siblings.

A Celebration of Life Revival honoring Donna Ruth Youngs will be held at Evart’s Riverside Park after her burial in Forest Hill Cemetery when weather allows in the spring.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.