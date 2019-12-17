EVART — Donna R. Youngs of Evart passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. She was 75.
Mrs. Youngs was born August 31, 1944 in Midland, Michigan, to Earl Stanley and Evelyn Ruth (Chamberlin) Dice. She married Kenneth F. Youngs in Evart on February 24, 1969 and he preceded her in death February 13, 2005.
Donna had moved from Grand Rapids to Evart in 1982. She ran the Faith Mission Ministries for many years and spoke the Word of God where she touched many lives in the community and was noted for her kindness and generosity. Donna enjoyed baking and making trays of cookies and breads and giving them away to people. She liked being on the giving and receiving end of greeting cards. Donna loved flower arranging and entering projects at the fair, where she had won a great number of ribbons.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Sandra (AJ) Ranjel of Evart; her son, Stanley (Tera) Booker of Paris, Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nine siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Evelyn, her husband, Kenneth; her son, Stephen Booker; her daughter, Susan Booker; her grandson, Phil; and four siblings.
A Celebration of Life Revival honoring Donna Ruth Youngs will be held at Evart’s Riverside Park after her burial in Forest Hill Cemetery when weather allows in the spring.
