Donna Sue (Davis) Gladstone, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was 81.
Donna was a long-time resident of Cadillac and was born to Adrian and Nora Davis on June 17, 1940. She attended and graduated from Cadillac High School. She was a devoted mother and homemaker for several years before re-entering the work force. She eventually retired from Send Delivery in 2002. In her spare time, she could often be found reading. She enjoyed ceramics and scrap booking. She loved her pets and had a soft spot in her heart for animals. Donna was also a long-time member of the Northern Light Church on Cobb Street in Cadillac.
Donna is survived by her children, James Brown (June Potter), Dale Brown (Sheryl Tracey) and Jon Brown, all of Cadillac, Lisa (Jamie) Cockeram of Lake City, and Julie (Tim) Beebe of Bloomingdale; half-sister, Dolly Hicks of Tennessee; 2 grandchildren; 1 step-grandchild; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Gladstone of Cadillac; and a sister, Claudine Oram of Saginaw.
The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the local Humane Society.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from noon until 2 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with a time of sharing held at 2 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
