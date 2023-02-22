Donna Virginia Anderson, age 93 of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.
She was born on July 5, 1929 in Cadillac to Earl and Ethel (Essex) Chenoweth.
Donna was very fond of rescuing animals and taking them into her care, especially dogs and cats. She loved to travel and enjoyed nature and wildlife. She enjoyed watching western shows such as Gunsmoke on television. Family gatherings were very special to her, she enjoyed to read as well and was loved by all.
She is survived by her daughter; Valerie Vanderheide of Cadillac, son; Daniel Anderson of Cadillac, grandchildren; Jeremy (Rachel) Vanderheide, Jenna Vanderheide, and Bjorn Anderson all of Cadillac, great-grandchildren; Arine (Scott) Delancey, Taylor (Michael) Aksamit, and several great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by stillborn son; Brian Anderson, son; Barry Anderson, grandson; Jonathon Vanderheide.
Per Donna's wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed by viewing the obituary at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
