Donovan P. Everett
Memoriams

Donavon P. Everett of Cadillac and formerly of Grand Rapids died at home Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was 74.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy (Cardinal) Everett; daughter, Stephanie (Nathan) Krings; son, Ryan Everett; Judy's sisters, Barb Cardinal and Lauren Taylor.

Don graduated from Cadillac High School in 1968 and joined the United States Army. He served in Ethiopia and two tours in Vietnam. After four years in the Army, Don started a long career in the credit and finance industry, which included earning his Bachelor's Degree in International Business. After retirement and moving back to Cadillac, Don was instrumental in helping to form Veterans Serving Veterans in Cadillac, where he met special friend and fishing buddy, Joe.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks to the awesome staff at Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center in Reed City,

A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

