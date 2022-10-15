On October 13, 2022 our mother, grandmother, and friend Dora Zakrajsek peacefully entered heaven at the age of 97.
Dora was born to Delmar and Mattie Porter on September 1, 1925 in Harrietta. She grew up on the family farm and attended Mesick schools graduating in 1943. At a community dance she met Edward Zakrajsek also of Harrietta. They were married March 24, 1945 in Arlington VA., where Ed was stationed with the Marines. When Ed passed in 1999 they were just about to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary.
Ed and Dora returned to Harrietta to raise their family. During the early years of their marriage they lived at Bear Creek where Ed worked for the State of Michigan fisheries division. In the early 1960's they returned full time to Harrietta where they built their home with the help of Steve Lazar. Dora focused her life on being a homemaker for their four children, raising a huge garden, and creating handmade clothing to keep them warm. She did some babysitting in the home to also help support the family. She was a dedicated, nurturing mother to her children and grandchildren offering her support, love and encouragement.
After the children were grown she began work outside the home. She worked at Gartlet's Corners as a cook. Then she spent her remaining working years doing what we all knew was her passion of sewing. She worked at several factories in the area such Goss Canvas, Kick-a-Way garments, and retired from the Mitchell Corp making seat covers for cars.
After retirement she turned to her home sewing machine and created handmade quilts for gifts, donations, and for sale. She continued that passion up until the day she passed, always having at least two quilts in process at any time.
Dora was a good cook making meals from whatever was grown in the family garden and her imagination.She was especially well known for her baking. Her specialties were pie, potica, raised cinnamon rolls, and her unique peanut butter braid, a family favorite. If you stopped to see her she usually had cookies to share with your coffee. If you happened to be there at meal time she set an extra plate for you. The first time you were a guest but after that you were expected to help clear and do dishes as you were now part of the family.
Dora was a member of the United Methodist Church of Harrietta, the Harrietta Civic Club, and the Harrietta Stitchers. She was always involved with whatever event the groups decided to organize for the community and could be seen working to make it a successful event.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her son, James (Buzz) Zakrajsek; her daughter, Christine (Chris) Hilts; her granddaughter, Lynda Ball; sons-in- laws, Michal Ball and Ron Corner, four brothers and three sisters.
Dora's legacy will live on with her family. She is survived by brother, Richard "Dick" Porter; daughters, Linda Jean Ball of Bettendorf, Iowa, June Corner of Cadillac; daughter-in-law Dawn Zakrajsek of Manistee; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as special friends Reba and Tony Gallart, Andy and Rebecca Shankland and family, the entire Harrietta community and the extended Zakrajsek& Porter families.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 17, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Mr. Dan Vogler officiating. Friends may meet the family Sunday, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Sixteen Cemetery in Slagle Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Harrietta United Methodist Church or the Harrietta Civic Club. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.