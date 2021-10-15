Dora E. VanDyke
Memoriams

Dora E. Van Dyke of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Whispering Pines Senior Living near Lake City. She was 74.

She was born February 27, 1947 in Cadillac, Michigan to William and Glendora (Gustafson) Sutton.

Dora was a lifelong resident of Cadillac and was a day care provider. She loved her family; she was a great mom and loved her grandson very much.

She is survived by her son, Casey (Danielle) VanDyke of Lake City; daughter, Melody VanDyke of Cadillac; her grandson, Blake VanDyke; siblings: Donna Fawcett, Devere Sutton, Duane Sutton, Keith (Bonnie) Sutton, William B. Sutton, Gordon (Barb) Sutton.

Dora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane VanDyke in 1972; and a brother, Floyd Sutton.

Cremation has taken place and her final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery in Manton.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

