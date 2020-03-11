CADILLAC — Dorald L. Giddings, of Marion, went to be with his heavenly father early Saturday morning on March 7, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 82.
Dorald was born on July 4, 1934 in Clifford, Michigan to Gerald and Dorothy (Coleman) Giddings. He spent his career proudly teaching and serving the Marion area for many years. Dorald met his future wife, Elaine Miller in Marion. They were united in marriage on July 8, 1968 at the Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant. Together they continued attending what is now known as the First United Methodist Church and the couple taught Sunday school for many years. Dorald enjoyed celebrating anniversaries with Elaine and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends, church family and adoring cats.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Frederick of Byron; niece, Julie (Time) Jenkins; nephew, Tim Frederick; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Dorothy; and his loving wife of 43 years, Elaine.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior, at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to your local animal shelter.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
