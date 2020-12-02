Doranne G. Bacon died November 30, 2020 at the age of 69. She died at her home in the presence of her husband, Donald Bacon and daughter, Molly L. (Ashley Frederick) Booth. This ended a seven month battle with breast cancer.

In addition to her husband and a daughter, Doranne is survived by a sister, Lori (Gary) Rekittke and Aunt Carolyn Chludil from Saginaw and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Dora Anne Chludil of St. Charles, Michigan and aunts and uncle.

Doranne received a B.A. from Michigan State University and was a state certified secondary education teacher. She taught at Cadillac High School in downstate Michigan for 10 years. In 1981 she and Donald were married in the United Methodist Church in Cadillac. The joy of their life, Molly, was born in 1983.

For the past 30 years, Doranne was the bookkeeper and office manager for her husband's law practice.

Doranne was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed birding, gardening and caring for her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request you consider a donation to the Delta Animal Shelter, 6975 County Road, 426 M.5 Road, Escanaba, MI 49829.

A private family remembrance will be held later.

Skradski Funeral Home has helped the family with arrangements.

For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, go to http://www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.

