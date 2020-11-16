Doris Ann (Nelson) Lea, age 87 of Cadillac passed away peacefully Saturday morning November 14, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Doris was born February 18, 1933 to the late Lawerence and Anna (Isberg) Nelson of Cadillac.
Doris graduated from Cadillac High School in 1951 and continued to Central Michigan College. Doris dedicated her life to education, spending 30 years teaching elementary at Cooley, McKinley, Cass, and Forest View Schools.
Doris enjoyed golfing, boating, painting, and pottery making. She loved crafting with local art groups and participating in the Cadillac Art Fair which she co-founded over 50 years ago.
She spent winters in Englewood, Florida and summers in Cadillac on Lake Mitchell with her husband of 44 years, David Gordon Lea, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by: Douglas Nelson, Kay (Nelson) Bocks, Sheryl Gusha all of Cadillac, Peter and Marsha Lea of Saginaw, Steven and Jeannie Lea of Mesa Arizona, and Mandy (Elya) and Sue Lovelady of Richland.
Doris was loved by many and will be remembered for her joyful demeanor and infectious laugh.
In keeping with Doris' wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind or the Missaukee County Humane Society.
