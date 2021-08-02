Doris Bayless (Bullard)

Betty went home to her Lord and Savior on July 28, 2021.
Betty was born to Henry and Reka (Rozema) Bode on August 22, 1925. She was the middle of seven siblings and grew up in Fremont, Michigan, with brothers and sisters, Robert, Charles, Barbara, Miriam, Lois, and Stanley.
Betty graduated from Bronson Nursing School. Her schooling was through the United States Cadet Nurses Corps. The Corps' purpose was to train nurses to address the nursing shortage during and following WWII. She worked at Bronson Hospital for five years before going to work for Borgess Hospital. During her time at Borgess, Betty was an operating room nurse and she mentored many other nurses. She was named employee of the year at Borgess Hospital. She was active in the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and enjoyed traveling as part of her involvement in AORN.
On August 23, 1946, Betty married Raymond Bullard and they had two children, Patrick and Jack. After Raymond's passing Betty continued to work and raise her two sons. She retired from Borgess after working there for 34 years. But, she did not rest!
Betty started spending her winters in Sebring, Florida at Buttonwood Bay Resort, and summering at her home on Stone Ledge Lake in Cadillac, Michigan. She was a volunteer at Cadillac Hospital for several years. Betty served as treasurer and secretary for many organizations over the years. She was an active member at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church in Cadillac and the Stone Ledge Lake Association. Over the years, she hosted several fish fry's and potlucks at her home in Cadillac. She enjoyed many friendships in Kalamazoo, Cadillac, and Sebring.
No moss grew under Betty. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, square dancing, bocce ball, shuffleboard, softball, pool, miniature golf, and many needlecrafts, but especially cross-stitching. Many friends and relatives were gifted some of Betty's beautiful cross-stitch pieces.
Betty believed in angels and had an extensive collection of angels. Every Christmas she would craft a new type of angel ornament and give these to family and friends.
Betty was blessed with wonderful friends, family, and health. She continued to fish on her own, using a paddleboat up into her 90's. She caught, cleaned, and cooked her own fish. Betty was one of her grandson, Christopher's, biggest baseball fans. She enjoyed watching him play in April 2021 and helping his team win the City Championship. In June 2021, she attended all his playoff games and was there at MSU when Hackett Catholic Prep won this year's state championship.
Although Betty will be missed dearly, she had made up her mind that she was ready to go to Heaven and she was impatient to get there. All who knew her, know that once she made up her mind to do something, she was going to do it!
Betty is survived by her sons Patrick Bullard and Jack Bullard (Lynn), grandson Christopher Bullard, sister Lois Dusseljee, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband Raymond Bullard, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, stepchildren Jerry Ann Rogers and Michael "Mickey" Bullard.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00am on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the West Oshtemo Baptist Church 10460 West KL Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10-11am. Interment will be in Mt. Ever-Rest Memorial Park South.
Memorials in Betty's memory may be directed to the West Oshtemo Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Kalamazoo, MI. Please visit Betty's personalized guest book at: https://www.langelands.com
