Doris Eileen Arnst, age 84 of Evart, passed away on October 7, 2021, at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac. She was born on April 27, 1937, to Lawrence and Elsie (Perry) Rowley at St. Charles, Michigan. She married Robert Boone and he preceded her in death in 1968 and she then married Glen Robert "Bobbie) Arnst on July 22, 1978, in Chesaning. Doris attended CMU for a short time and then worked as a bookkeeper for the Richmond Lumber Company, the Chesaning Farm Supply and the Chesaning Farmer's Co-Op.

She is a member of the Big Rapids Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed many things such as farming, cattle and putting in crops, deer hunting, fishing, being a rockhound. She made many pieces of jewelry. She loved water skiing, swimming, bonfires and doing ancestry searches. She was one of the first residents at Hicks Lake.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Robert "Bobbie" Arnst of Evart and many special friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Donald Rowley and Melvin Rowley

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Jeffrey Weber officiating with a casual dinner following. Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Burial will take place at the Brant Township Cemetery at Hemlock. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

