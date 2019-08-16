CADILLAC — Doris I. Oligney, of Cadillac, died Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at the Lodges of Durand in Durand, Michigan. She was 92.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of the Cadillac News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.