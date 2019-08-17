CADILLAC — Doris I. Oligney of Cadillac died Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at the Lodges of Durand in Durand, Michigan. She was 92.
Doris was born on December 1, 1926 in Cadillac to Marion O. and Hulda C. (Johnson) Largent. On November 27, 1949 in Cadillac she married Kenneth E. Oligney and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2000.
She had lived most of her life in the Cadillac area, graduated from Cadillac High School, and went on to Ferris State University, where she received her Bachelor’s degree.
Doris was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac and of the VFW Auxiliary in Swartz Creek. She loved shopping, going out to eat, going for rides, traveling, and spending her summers at her summer cottage on Sugar Island.
Survivors include her son, Bob (Rachel) Oligney of Flushing, Michigan; four grandchildren: Cassandra (Drew) Madek, Robert Oligney II, Amanda (Jacob) Meadows, Sandra (Jordan) Hayward; three great-grandchildren: Gracelynn, Kinsleigh, and Carson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Largent.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
