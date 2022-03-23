Doris Jean Gildersleeve, age 93 of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Green Acres Living Center in Cadillac.

Doris was born October 16, 1928 in Detroit to Ross and Gladys (Wesley) Goodman.

Doris grew up in Lincoln Park and was united in marriage to Francis A. "Frank" Gildersleeve. They moved to the Falmouth area from Lincoln Park in 1974. Frank preceded her in death in 2003.

Doris was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City. She loved to dance and they were members of the Cadillac Square Dancing Club. Doris was also a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida. She enjoyed ceramics, reading, Bingo and winters in Florida. Time spent with family and grandchildren visits were always welcomed.

Doris is survived by children: Gordon (Lori) Baylis, Pam Strzempka, Anita (Walter)Buchanan and Daniel (Jeannie) Gildersleeve and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Doris was also preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Kay Dumont and three sons, Lawrence, Terry and Roger.

A Mass will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City, with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating and a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, concluding with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.