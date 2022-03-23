Doris Jean Gildersleeve, age 93 of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Green Acres Living Center in Cadillac.
Doris was born October 16, 1928 in Detroit to Ross and Gladys (Wesley) Goodman.
Doris grew up in Lincoln Park and was united in marriage to Francis A. "Frank" Gildersleeve. They moved to the Falmouth area from Lincoln Park in 1974. Frank preceded her in death in 2003.
Doris was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City. She loved to dance and they were members of the Cadillac Square Dancing Club. Doris was also a member of the Red Hat Society in Florida. She enjoyed ceramics, reading, Bingo and winters in Florida. Time spent with family and grandchildren visits were always welcomed.
Doris is survived by children: Gordon (Lori) Baylis, Pam Strzempka, Anita (Walter)Buchanan and Daniel (Jeannie) Gildersleeve and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Doris was also preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Kay Dumont and three sons, Lawrence, Terry and Roger.
A Mass will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City, with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating and a time of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, concluding with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
