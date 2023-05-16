Doris M. Majerle of Cadillac passed away, Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Sunnyside Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 96.
Doris was born November 26, 1926 in Hoxeyville, Michigan to Jay and Tensia (Carlson) Taylor and they preceded her in death. On October 28, 1950 in Cadillac she married John R. Majerle and he preceded her in death on March, 29, 2008.
She graduated from Hoxeyville High School and worked various office jobs in the area; spending the majority of her career at Crandall Precisison, Inc. and the Michigan Unemployment office.
She was a long time member of Saint Ann Catholic Church. Doris loved polka dancing and met her husband, John, at a dance and they continued to dance their entire marriage. She loved spending time outdoors, working on her yard and gardens. Doris also enjoyed knitting.
Doris is survived by their daughter, Jeanette Majerle of Cadillac; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews and many unofficial family members who she loved.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert, Donald and Gail Taylor, Erma Henry; in-laws: Frank and Anna Majerle Sr., Frank (Helen) Majerle, Jr., and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wexford/ Missaukee Right to Life. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
