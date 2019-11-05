CADILLAC — Doris Marie Smith of Cadillac passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 91.

Doris was born on January 29, 1928 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to John and Mary (Quick) VanDuren. On June 25, 1948 in Grand Rapids she married Stanley T. Smith and he preceded her in death on June 29, 1991.

Doris and Stan raised their six children in Cadillac. Together they owned and operated Stan’s Market in Tustin until their retirement. Doris served as an active member of the Wonderland Humane Society, as well as on the Library Board of Cadillac-Wexford Public Library. Doris was a classical pianist, an avid reader, and crazy cat lady. Her cat, Willow, was her devoted friend to the end. She raised her children with love and humor, and that spirit of fun will be greatly missed.

Doris is survived by her children, Scott Smith, Jeff Smith, Lauren (Michael) Conway, and Carole (Joseph) Moomey; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Smith; her son, Brian Smith in 2004; and her daughter, Kris Corwin in 2018.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to honor her memory may do so with a contribution to the Wonderland Humane Society.

“We remember now in love,

Your life from start to end,

And we’re just glad we knew you,

As Mother, and as Friend.‘

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

