CADILLAC — Doris Marie Smith of Cadillac passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. She was 91.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin.
Those who wish to honor her memory may do so with a contribution to the Wonderland Humane Society.
