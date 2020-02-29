Doris Ouimet

 EVART — Doris Ouimet, of Evart, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids. She was 96.

Doris was born October 4, 1923 in Liverpool, England to Thomas and Harriet (Griffith) Hitchmough. She moved to Windsor, Ontario, Canada from England and had served in the Canadian Navy. Doris moved to Evart in 1995 from Detroit.

Mrs. Ouimet lived a long, good life, leaving an extensive history of love, strength, and smiles. She loved music, dancing, and carrying on many family traditions. Doris loved her family and adopted families, Kate and Andrew Wright, and Leah Thurman, her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch with the sun shining on her face. Doris loved her dogs and planting flowers.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Claudette Brown of Evart; her son, Thomas (Renee) Hitchmough of Belleville, MI; seventeen grandchildren; thirty-seven great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends honoring the life of Doris Ouimet will be held Monday, March 2 at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Eulogy will be done at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to offset final expenses.

