Doris Ruth Chaffee, age 80, of Lake City passed away February 6, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Doris was born March 14, 1940 to William and Hazel (Granger) Havens in Grand Blanc. She married David Allen Chaffee on December 17, 1987.
David and Doris spent their years together enjoying life's simple pleasures. Doris was very fond of her garden; she spent countless hours tending to her vegetables and flowers. She could grow, can, cook, and bake just about anything. She was well known for her dill pickles, dinner rolls, pies, and holiday cookies, even being featured in local newspapers and Taste of Home Magazine.
Doris spent much of her life in the service of others; caring for the handicapped, elderly, and later in life her grand and great-grandchildren. To know Doris was to know her resourcefulness and generosity. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters: Karen Kimble of Lake City, Faye Hayes of Gowen, and Kathy (Stacey) Bigelow of Manton; seven grandchildren, Brett Ditchen, Dennis Ditchen, Salena Longstreet, Maegan Calkin, Dustin Hayes, Ashley Hayes, and Riley Horstman; thirteen great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ryan, Ruth, Dylan, Madeline, Max, Brayden, Zachary, Ethan, Trenton, Bentley, Brianne and Paige and a special niece Shirley McCall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David; daughter, Deborah Kimble; sisters, Betty, Mable, Donna, Gladys, Linda, and Joan; brothers, Raymond and Howard Lee.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks covering the mouth and nose will be required, social distancing will be observed, and the funeral home capacity is limited to 25 people at any given time.
Doris will be laid to rest in the spring with a graveside service at the Bloomfield Township Cemetery with Pastor Maury Mallion officiating.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
