CADILLAC — Dorothy Ann Maxwell of Cadillac passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living with her loving husband by her side. She was 84.
Dorothy was born on December 16, 1935 in Cadillac to William and Lora (Bridgeman) Nienhuis. On April 5, 1975 she entered into marriage with Dewey Maxwell in Cadillac. In her spare time she enjoyed going for rides with her beloved husband Dewey to see nature and wildlife. Dorothy liked to play games, watch game shows and especially enjoyed going to church.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dewey Maxwell; brother, John Niehuis; four sisters, Betty Arakawa, Nora Peters, Doris Kinney and Pauline Newmarch; special friend, Kathy Kimmel; and many other loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lora Nienhuis; and a brother, William Nienhuis.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Northern Light Church of God in Cadillac with visitation held one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Tad Mellish.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
