Dorothy Ann Kroes, age 86, of McBain passed away at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born on June 21, 1934, in Clam Union Township, one of ten children, to Joseph and Anna (Mulder) Boven. She married Edward Kroes on November 17, 1952 in Grand Rapids. He preceded her in death on Aug.15, 2000.
Dorothy graduated from the McBain Northern Christian High School and had worked for 5 years for Sears in Cadillac and then for 25 years as a teller for Cadillac State Bank. She was a member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church where she had been the bookkeeper for many years and also had taught Sunday School. She also had worked on the Hospitality Committee serving coffee and cookies and was also on the board for Relay for Life. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing games on the computer, reading, feeding and watching the birds, and always happy to have her family with her.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Zoe) Kroes of McBain, grandchildren, Alysha (Nathan) Smith, Amber Kroes and Cory Kroes, and great grandchildren, Lauryn Smith, Aubrey Smith, Joel Smith, Maggie Smith, Henry Smith, and Emma Vandewater. She was preceded in death by her parents and many siblings and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be held from Noon until time of service at the church. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Missionaries, Josh and Poppy Buning. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
