Dorothy (Nye) Butcher Dorothy (Nye) Butcher, Manton - age 81, of Manton, passed away June 9, 2023. The full obituary will appear on June 17, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Celebrate Women benefits OASIS Family Resource Center
- Manton to hold two summer track meets
- Plans for Cadillac Brewing Company fall through
- CAPS has last day, Forest View principal calls it a career
- Lake Cadillac has new sentinel standing guard
- Today in history: Cadillac officials take exception to critics of Clam River dam
- New milfoil treatment plan being considering for Lake Missaukee
- Scathing report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament over 'partygate'
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man severely burned in March fire making remarkable recovery
- Cadillac to hire Winkler as football coach
- Woman, son find hundreds of nails in water along Kenwood Beach
- A new look: Turf being installed at Cadillac stadium
- Black Hawk, Chinook helicopters land at Wexford Co. Airport during training
- ‘It was quick’: Bear sighting at Cadillac dental office
- Former Manton police chief dismissed from lawsuit filed by motel explosion victim
- Popeyes restaurant coming to Haring Township
- CAPS board again enters into purchase agreement with local developer for Cooley School
- Short-term rentals top area of concern during Cadillac zoning forum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.