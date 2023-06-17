Dorothy (Nye) Butcher of Manton passed on Friday, June 9, 2023 with family by her side. She was 81.
She was born on October 14, 1941 to Irvan and Charlotte "Louise"(McKay) Nye. Manton was her home where she grew up and raised a family in Liberty Twp. She graduated from Manton Consolidated Schools in 1960.
She spent much of her youth on her horse Sugar and together they won dozens of trophies and ribbons at rodeo events. She loved to dance and fell in love with her dance partner and the boy next door, Dwight Butcher, whom she married on June 30, 1962. The couple spend 48 years together before his passing on January 6, 2011.
Dorothy held many titles from wife, mom, friend, sister, grandma and gigi. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and always had snacks ready for them. She was a founding member of the Manton Snowdevils Snowmobile Club and part of a group of women that rode from Manton to UP on snowmobiles over 50 years ago. They crossed the bridge by riding in the back of a fish truck along with their sleds. She was the mom that was at her daughters sporting events with a trunk full of food for everyone to enjoy. She had many dear friends and kids that spent their summers at her pool and cooking over the bonfire.
She was an avid bowler and golfer. She loved to ride the trike with Dwight, and took her motorcycle endorsement at the age of 71, after his passing. She loved her mini ponies and ranger rides. She put more miles on her ranger than her vehicle.
Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Doreen Birgy (Leon Barber) of Manton and Debbie Butcher (Jim Rodak) of Manton; grandchildren Kortnie Birgy of Nashville, TN, Kaylie Birgy (Jake Della Pia) of Manton, Kole (Shaelyn) Birgy of Manton, and Rakel Butcher (Tim Hall) of Manton; great-grandchildren Briar Butcher, Owen Hall, Meredith Hall, Bristol Birgy, Leon Barber and Everley Della Pia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight; parents, Irvan and Charlotte Nye; and three brothers, Allen Nye, Delbert Nye and James Nye.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held on Sunday, June 25th from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Barn Hall, located at 3888 Old US Hwy 131, Manton MI, 49663.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society online in honor of Dorothy.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
