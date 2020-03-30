Dorothy 'Dee' Louallen

TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA — Dorothy "Dee" Louallen, 67, of Terre Haute, Indiana, passed away on March 26, 2020 after a long battle with emphysema. She was born to the late Albert Pioth and Jeanette Missimer on Sept. 9, 1952 in Chicago.

She is survived by her six children and their spouses, George and Melanie Missimer of Middletown, Deleware; Benjamin and Emma Kern of Chesapeake, Virginia; Jon and Danita Kern of Washington, Pennsylvania; Amy and Josh Dykes of Brazil, Indiana; Anastasia and Gary Pine of Clay City, Indiana; Jaime Louallen of Brazil, Indiana; and her 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters Annie and Terry Halsey of Dayton, Ohio and Loretta Windle of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Dee was a rolling stone that no one in her family could keep from moving. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

We are suggesting a donation to the American Lung Association in Dee's honor in lieu of sending flowers.

