Dorothy Helen Gamble
Memoriams

Dorothy (Dot) Gamble, 87, of Luther Michigan, passed away September 13, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late George and Margaret Stalgatis, October 13, 1934, in Luther, Michigan. Dorothy graduated from Luther Agricultural High School in 1953 where she developed her love of basketball to lead her high school team to many victories.

She married the late Alfred (George) Gamble in 1955, and lived on Big Brower Lake in Rockford, Michigan for more than sixty-five years. Dorothy is survived by two children: Jeffery (Sheree) Gamble, of Croton and Monty (Tara) Gamble, of Dorr, MI. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband in 1995.

Dorothy drove school bus for the Rockford school system for 22 years. She had a great appreciation for the outdoors, which involved hunting, fishing, camping and feeding her wild birds. Dorothy was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Luther Church of Christ in Luther, MI with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Luther.

