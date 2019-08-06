MCABIN — Dorothy Irene Van Haitsma entered the loving arms of her Lord August 4, 2019. She was 88.
Dorothy was born in Marion, Michigan on December 30, 1930 to Odell Perry and Grace Beebe (Dingman). She married William Thomas Van Haitsma on November 28, 1948.
She had five children, Cathy (Dave) Quilliam of Lake City, Shirley (Chuck) Graham of Interlochen, Michael (Norma) VanHaitsma of Prudenville, Debbie (Tom) Crouch of Linden, Mike (Norma) Van Haitsma of Prudenville, and Tim Van Haitsma of Houghton Lake. Dorothy had 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy has eight siblings, Carson (Myra) Perry, Sandy (Darrell) Lipe, Carolyn (Norm) Tasker, George (Sue) Beebe, Diane Lipe, Jim (Lisa) Beebe; brother-in-law, Mike Van Haitsma; and sister-in-law, Genevieve Van Haitsma.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Van Haitsma; sister, Belva; brother, Elton (Diane); brothers-in-law, Peter Van Haitsma and Jerry Lipe; and sisters-in-law, Mary (Al) VanHoft and Nancy.
Dorothy was a Licensed Practical Nurse She was employed by Pontiac State Hospital, Aloha Ranch and Autumnwood of McBain.
Dorothy was a devoted member of the Lake City Assembly of God for many years where she met her dear friend and Pastor Carol (Don) Clapper. Dorothy and her husband loved to travel, and they visited all of the 50 states.
She loved to take long walks on their 40 acres, gardening and she had multiple hobbies.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lake City Assembly of God at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carol Clapper officiating and visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held right after the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Autumnwood of McBain or Lake City Assembly of God. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
