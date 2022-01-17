Dorothy Jane Ensing, age 88 of McBain, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Reed City Fields Nursing Home.
Dorothy was born April 14, 1933 in Holland Township of Missaukee County to Milford and Emma (Emery) Campbell. She was married to Leonard Ensing August 21, 1948. Leonard preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.
Dorothy spent her time knitting and crocheting and enjoyed the activities of family and friends. She was a member of the Moddersville Reformed Church.
She is survived by her five children: Johnny (Suzanne) Ensing, Connie (Steve) Herweyer, Bonnie Ensing, and Ronnie (Barb) Ensing all of McBain and Roxane Ensing of Washington State. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.
She will be missed by her sisters, Deanna (Pinky) Pace and Darlene (Larry) Beerens and brothers and sisters in law, Bernard Gervais, Donald (Marilynn) Ensing, Lewis Ensing, Mary (Virgil) Wilson, Marjorie MaKenzie and Carol (Walter) Hunt.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents and mother and father in law: John and Ruby Ensing, and sisters: Delores (Dee) Mead, Donna Gervais and Della Goodrich.
Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Hospice of Michigan.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
