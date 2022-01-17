Dorothy Jane Ensing, age 88 of McBain, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Reed City Fields Nursing Home.

Dorothy was born April 14, 1933 in Holland Township of Missaukee County to Milford and Emma (Emery) Campbell. She was married to Leonard Ensing August 21, 1948. Leonard preceded her in death on May 29, 2020.

Dorothy spent her time knitting and crocheting and enjoyed the activities of family and friends. She was a member of the Moddersville Reformed Church.

She is survived by her five children: Johnny (Suzanne) Ensing, Connie (Steve) Herweyer, Bonnie Ensing, and Ronnie (Barb) Ensing all of McBain and Roxane Ensing of Washington State. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren.

She will be missed by her sisters, Deanna (Pinky) Pace and Darlene (Larry) Beerens and brothers and sisters in law, Bernard Gervais, Donald (Marilynn) Ensing, Lewis Ensing, Mary (Virgil) Wilson, Marjorie MaKenzie and Carol (Walter) Hunt.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by her parents and mother and father in law: John and Ruby Ensing, and sisters: Delores (Dee) Mead, Donna Gervais and Della Goodrich.

Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery and a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Hospice of Michigan.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.