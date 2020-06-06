SAULT STE MARIE — Dorothy Jane Tourangeau, age 83, of Sault Ste Marie and formerly of McBain, passed away at War Memorial Hospital on June 3, 2020.
She was born in Gladwin on Nov. 23, 1936 to Daniel and Lillian (Steinkraus) Kranich. She married Elie Tourangeau in 1980 at Houghton Lake and he preceded her in death in August of 1997. Dorothy was a homemaker and in her early years had been a telephone operator in Chicago. She loved music, playing the piano, old gospel songs, animals and her pets. She was a people person and loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth Hogan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rachel (David) Lambert of Richards Landing, Ontario, Canada; and a stepdaughter, Anna (Mark) Corwin of Croswell. She has four grandchildren, Matthew (Julie) Lambert of West Lock, Alberta, Canada, Daniel Lambert of Richards Landing, Ontario, Benjamin Lambert and special friend Trinity of Thessalon, Ontario, and Sarah Lambert of Richards Landing, Ontario; and one great-grandson, Micah Lambert of West Lock, Alberta. Her surviving siblings are, Beatrice Garver of Marion, Vivian Kranich of Clare and Valerie DeWitt of Mt. Pleasant. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Cliff Garver.
Burial will take place next to her husband in Riverside Township Cemetery and due COVID-19 and the border restrictions with Canada the actual funeral service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.