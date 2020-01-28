CADILLAC — Dorothy Jean George of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, January 27, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 90.
Dorothy was born on October 25, 1929 in St. Johns, Michigan to Calvin and LouElla (Bradley) Balcolm. On January 1, 1947 in Battle Creek she married Harvey W. George, and he preceded her in death in March of 1990.
Dorothy attended school in the St. John’s area. She enjoyed going to Bible study, her cats and was an avid reader, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters: Cheryl Slater of West Virginia, Mary Lou (Andy) MacPherson and Deanna (Doug) Kehl all of Lake City; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sons: Wayne, Steven, and Marty George; and a brother, Donald Balcolm.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Lifehouse Assembly of God in Cadillac. Dorothy’s final resting place will be Moorestown Cemetery in Missaukee County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonffh.com.
