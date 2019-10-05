ASHTON — Dorothy Jean Marks of Reed City went to meet our Lord, at age 94, on September 12, 2019. She passed peacefully at Reed City Spectrum Nursing Center.
Dorothy was active in the Ashton Methodist Church and in the community.
She was preceded in death by many relatives, including her first husband, Carl Marks; stepson, Gary; and years later a second husband, Murl Marks.
She leaves behind two stepdaughters, Ada (Dan) Button and Sandra (Tony) Cornelius; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; her friend of many years, Vivian Offet; and others.
A service will be held at Ashton Methodist Church on October 19 at 2 p.m., with Rev. Scott Loomis officiating.
